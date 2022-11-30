Heavy Rain and Gusty Winds Expected Tomorrow Night

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. This evening’s weather setup shows high pressure in control of our weather for the day today. While this provided mostly sunny skies, it’s also given us northwesterly winds and colder air streaming into the region throughout the day. Clouds will be on the increase tonight out ahead of our next system, a low-pressure system and cold front, working through the region during the evening hours, and continuing into the overnight hours tomorrow night. Heavy rain is expected with the passage of the cold front, along with gusty winds embedded in the heavy rain. Wrap around moisture on the back side of the system will provide scattered snow showers to much of the region Thursday, before we dry things out by the end of the work week.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going over the next few hours cloud cover will continue to increase. This will result in a mostly cloudy start to the day tomorrow. Cloud cover looks to work in from southwest to northeast, resulting in slightly warmer temperatures over southern parts of the county, while central and northern parts still look to cool off. Low temperatures tonight fall back into the single digits and teens depending on where you are. Like i mentioned before, places further north and east have the best chance of seeing colder low temperatures as they’re the last to see cloud cover move into the region. Places that see cloud cover move in sooner, like southern Aroostook, see temperatures remain in the mid to upper teens, since the cloud cover traps in the warmer air. Going through the day tomorrow shows mostly cloudy skies expect through the morning hours. If you’re looking to do any outdoor activities, tomorrow morning into the early afternoon will be the best time to do so. Rain and snow showers will begin to approach from the west during the mid-afternoon. As temperatures continue to warm up through the evening hours, precip changes to all rain, and is expected to be heavy at times through the evening hours. By the late evening, the last of the precip will begin to wrap up, but as cold air works into the region on the back side of the system, some of the precip could change over to snow before ending during the early morning hours of Thursday. Skies will begin to clear out, leaving us with a partly sunny start to the day Thursday, before more scattered snow showers are expected by the afternoon. Temperatures will continue to warm up throughout the day tomorrow. High temperatures will likely be set late in the day during the heavier bands of rain and gusty winds high temperatures could approach the lower to mid-40s in some spots. Temperatures will quickly cool off on the back side of the front, resulting in a flash freeze of wet surfaces going into Thursday morning. This could make the Thursday morning commute a bit slippery, which is something to be aware of over the next few days. Wind gusts will also be a concern in the heavier downpours that are seen. Winds will be out of the southeast out ahead of the front, an uncommon direction for wind. Winds could gust up to 45 mph during the heaviest bands of rain just before the front passes late Wednesday night. This could lead to some scattered power outages due to trees coming down. The good news is that the line crews won’t have to work in a lot of snow trying to get the power back on.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

More details on this evening’s forecast can be found in the Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.