Heavy Rain and Wind Expected This Evening, with Freezing Temperatures by Tomorrow Morning

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Wednesday. A gloomy day is expected across the county as our next weather maker, a low-pressure system and cold front currently sitting over the great lakes will continue to push its way east over the next few hours. This will provide us with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day today, before showers and downpours are expected later this evening. Gusty southeasterly winds will also be a concern with this system as it moves into the region. The cold front is expected to pass through the region late this evening, leading to colder air and possible snow showers working into the region as the system exits the region during the early morning hours of Thursday.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the entire county starting this afternoon at 1 pm and continuing through midnight tonight. Southeasterly winds are expected to be sustained between 20 to 25 mph going into the evening hours. Showers and downpours are expected to bring wind gusts upwards of 50 mph to the area tonight. This could lead to some isolated to scattered power outages with the risk of down trees.

This Morning's Watches, Warnings, and Advisories (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of this morning shows cloudy skies sticking with us through lunchtime. If you need to do anything outdoors today, this morning looks to be the best time, as dry weather quickly comes to an end going into the afternoon. The latest model guidance has scattered showers approaching the region during the afternoon. Some spots, mainly over far northern parts of the county, have the chance of starting as snow, but as warmer air works into the region, we’ll see everyone flip over to rain. Rain is expected to be heavy at times going through the evening hours. The passage of the cold front also looks to bring a heavy round of downpours to the area. It’s during these downpours that we have the best chance of seeing gusty winds. Rain quickly begins wrapping up from west to east shortly after midnight, but as colder air works into the region on the back side of the system, rain is expected to transition over to snow, before tapering off during the early morning hours of Thursday. That combined with wet surfaces going into Thursday morning could lead to a slippery morning commute with a possible flash freeze. Temperatures warm up throughout the day today but will still be close to the freezing mark when rain and snow begins this afternoon. Temperatures continue to warm up through the evening hours, before cold air works in, and cools us down quickly going into Thursday morning.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day, and stay dry!

