After Heavy Rain Overnight, Skies Clear with the Potential for Scattered Snow Showers in the Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Thursday. Yesterday, we started the morning off blanketed in the cloud cover, but as we headed into afternoon, we began to see the leading edge of some heavy rainfall into the county. Not only did we see some heavy rainfall, but we had some gusty winds that did cause some localized power outages. Most towns saw gusts well above the 20 mph mark. In fact up in Frenchville, they had a gust of 55 mph. That was the highest gust seen throughout the duration of the system.

Rainfall Reports (WAGM)

While the rain was heavy at times we didn’t see much in terms of totals from this system. The highest total came from Grand Isle where they saw just over an inch and a tenth. Houlton saw just over an inch while here in Presque Isle at the airport, we saw just over three quarters of an inch. With temperatures starting out at or hovering right around the freezing mark it’s likely that roads will be slick through your morning commute. It likely temperatures will remain that way leading directly into the afternoon as highs look to only peak close to the mid 30s. Things do look to remain partly cloudy with the exception of some chances for scattered to isolated snow showers. Timing things out for you, I think the best chance at seeing the dry and sunny conditions will be leading right into the mid morning. Once we get into the late morning and into the afternoon that’s when the potential for some scattered snow showers will develop. Anything we do see will be quick to move out of the region, but it could stick to the roadways heading into the evening commute. Those who don’t see the snow will continue to be locked into the cloud cover, but clouds will gradually decrease into the overnight hours. Overnight lows will fall back into the mid to upper teens.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

By tomorrow, high temperatures will once again spend another day hovering around the freezing mark. As high pressure makes a brief return to the county as it builds in from our south, it will provide us with a mixture of sun and clouds. We will start the morning and afternoon off with some partly cloudy skies. It’s not until the overnight hours where clouds will increase from our south and west ahead of our next system on Saturday that looks to bring rain and snow to the county. Looking ahead to the next couple of days, we will dry things out for the second half of the weekend and early next week before our next chance for rain towards the end of the 8 day.

