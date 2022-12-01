Fort Kent Outdoor Center will be a busy place this winter

By Rene Cloukey
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) - The Fort Kent Outdoor Center will be a busy place this winter. The Center has one major event planned each month from December to March.

Carl Theriault:” Four big events. We have a Festival of between Christmas and New Years with teams coming from down south. We have a biathlon event, the IBU Continental Cup in January. We have the MPA State meets in February and we have the NENSA U 16 race in March. A very busy winter.”

Holding these events is a huge undertaking, but also has a huge economic benefit for the area. One of the road blocks to hosting major events in Fort Kent in the past has been housing the athletes and support staff. This year, for at least some of the events they are able to alleviate the problem thanks to a cooperative effort from the University of Maine Fort Kent.

Theriault:” Fill the hotels get them all gassed up and fill up the restaurants. UMFK is helping up this year with rooms in the dorms. That is always the challenge with the large events, That is always the challenge some of these events we have 250 or 260 competitors at the MPA State meet and NENSA race. That is a lot of people for a small town and we don’t have all the housing capacity.”

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PI Light Parade
Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce Holiday Light Parade Postponed to Sunday
Meth
Wade Man Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges
Karen Stark lost Bobby Ray Stark, her husband of 35 years, after an oxygen fire in his hospital...
Wife says she watched husband catch fire in hospital oxygen explosion
.
Presque Isle Man Dies in Maine State Prison
Pedro Damián Martínez también fue encontrado en posesión de más de 100 videos de pornografía...
Man faces 10 years after guilty plea for drug and gun charges

Latest News

UMPI WOMEN's Basketball Team
UMPI Women’s Basketball Trending In The Right Direction
Caribou Nordic Ski Team practice
County Skiers Hit the Trails For The First Day of Practice
LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped his team’s loss to Texas A&M and looked ahead to...
Brian Kelly recaps LSU loss against Texas A&M; previews SEC championship
The St Mary's Visitation Thanksgiving Dinner has been held for over 30 years.
Houlton Thanksgiving Dinner brings together over 200 people