FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) - The Fort Kent Outdoor Center will be a busy place this winter. The Center has one major event planned each month from December to March.

Carl Theriault:” Four big events. We have a Festival of between Christmas and New Years with teams coming from down south. We have a biathlon event, the IBU Continental Cup in January. We have the MPA State meets in February and we have the NENSA U 16 race in March. A very busy winter.”

Holding these events is a huge undertaking, but also has a huge economic benefit for the area. One of the road blocks to hosting major events in Fort Kent in the past has been housing the athletes and support staff. This year, for at least some of the events they are able to alleviate the problem thanks to a cooperative effort from the University of Maine Fort Kent.

Theriault:” Fill the hotels get them all gassed up and fill up the restaurants. UMFK is helping up this year with rooms in the dorms. That is always the challenge with the large events, That is always the challenge some of these events we have 250 or 260 competitors at the MPA State meet and NENSA race. That is a lot of people for a small town and we don’t have all the housing capacity.”

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.