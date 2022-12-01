Gas prices drop to levels not seen since February

FILE PHOTO - The national average for a gallon of gas in the U.S. hit a low not seen since...
FILE PHOTO - The national average for a gallon of gas in the U.S. hit a low not seen since February.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The cost of filling up is going down.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.47.

That’s down 12 cents from last week and 29 cents in the past month.

It’s also the first time the national average has been below $3.50 since February when Russia started its invasion of Ukraine.

Other factors are also responsible for this downward trend at the pumps, including fears of a U.S. recession and China’s COVID-19 lockdowns.

Some analysts predict gas prices will keep falling as we head toward the end-of-the-year holiday season.

GasBuddy said they could drop below $3 per gallon by Christmas.

The Consumer Price Index shows inflation slowed in October, but despite the cooling, Americans are still feeling the pinch. (CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PI Light Parade
Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce Holiday Light Parade Postponed to Sunday
Pedro Damián Martínez también fue encontrado en posesión de más de 100 videos de pornografía...
Man faces 10 years after guilty plea for drug and gun charges
Karen Stark lost Bobby Ray Stark, her husband of 35 years, after an oxygen fire in his hospital...
Wife says she watched husband catch fire in hospital oxygen explosion
.
Two people die in multi-vehicle accident in Westfield
This Morning's Watches, Warnings, and Advisories
Heavy Rain and Wind Expected This Evening, with Freezing Temperatures by Tomorrow Morning

Latest News

Netflix released a trailer for "Harry & Meghan."
Harry and Meghan doc footage puts royal rift at forefront
Netflix released a trailer for "Harry & Meghan."
Netflix releases trailer for Harry and Meghan's docuseries
Meth
Wade Man Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges
.
Presque Isle Man Dies in Maine State Prison
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024 season