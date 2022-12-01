Heavy Rain and Gusty Winds Tonight leads to Slippery Travel Tomorrow Morning

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. This evening’s weather setup shows the low-pressure system and cold front that look to bring unpleasant weather to the region overnight tonight, before wrapping up during the early morning hours of Thursday. Thursday still looks to features some scattered snow showers on the back edge of this system, with light accumulations possible. We’ll finally see some improvement for the end of the week, with a mixture of sunshine and clouds Friday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

A closer look at satellite and radar this evening shows the heavier shower activity working across the region. The image below will continue to update through the overnight hours with the latest radar information.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the entire county through midnight tonight. Southeasterly winds are expected to be sustained between 20 to 25 mph going into the evening hours. Showers and downpours are expected to bring wind gusts upwards of 50 mph to the area tonight. This could lead to some isolated to scattered power outages with the risk of down trees.

This Evening's Watches, Warnings, and Advisories (WAGM-TV)

Timing things out, the heavy rain continues to overspread the region over the next couple of hours, resulting in heavy rain through the rest of this evening. During the heavier pockets of rain are the best chances of seeing the highest wind gusts. The passage of the cold front through the region just before midnight will bring cooler temperatures on the backside of the system, and enough cold air could work in to provide some snow showers before things wrap up during the early morning hours of Thursday. I mentioned the cold air, and this will bring cause for concern going into Thursday morning. While temperatures right now are sitting in the upper 30s and lower 40s, we’ll continue to see them climb over the next couple of hours. Once the cold front passes through the region just before midnight, winds will shift into the west, allowing for colder air to work into the region. Temperatures will quickly drop from the lower 40s back into the upper 20s by early Thursday morning. While this wouldn’t usually bring much concern, with the amount of rain that we’re looking to receive in a short amount of time, the ground won’t have a chance to soak up any water and freezing of wet surfaces looks likely before sunrise. Make sure to leave yourself plenty of extra time for the morning commute tomorrow, as some spots could be slicker than others. Scattered snow showers throughout the day tomorrow won’t help matters and will only make road conditions worse going throughout the day.

Future Satellite/Radar shows heavy downpours working through later tonight (WAGM-TV)

More details on the forecast can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening, and stay dry!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.