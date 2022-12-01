Police: Antonio Brown faces arrest warrant for domestic incident

FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) walks on the field during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.(AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is wanted on a battery charge stemming from a domestic incident, Tampa police said Thursday.

Investigators said Brown, 34, and a woman were involved in a verbal altercation Monday afternoon at a home in Tampa. Brown threw a shoe at the victim, attempted to evict her from the home and locked her out, the report said.

There is a court-issued warrant for Brown’s arrest. No additional details about Monday’s incident were immediately available.

Brown’s contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was terminated a few days after he tossed his equipment into the stands and left in the middle of a Jan. 2 game. Brown had said he was pressured to play injured, but then-Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians said Brown was upset about not getting the ball enough.

Brown has a long history of troubled behavior on and off the field, including being accused by two women of sexual assault, one of whom said Brown raped her. In the 2021 season, he served a three-game suspension for misrepresenting his COVID-19 vaccination status. He was also suspended for eight games in 2020 for multiple violations of the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Brown also had played for the Steelers, Raiders and Patriots.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

