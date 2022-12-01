Presque Isle Man Dies in Maine State Prison

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

The Maine Department of Corrections confirmed the death of Robert Carney, a resident of the Maine State Prison.

Mr. Carney passed away at approximately 7:20 PM on November 30, 2022. Mr. Carney’s death was attended by medical.

Consistent with the MDOC’s Policy, the Attorney General’s Office and Medical Examiner were notified.

In August 2021, Mr. Carney was sentenced to the Maine Department of Corrections for a 20-year sentence, all but 8 suspended, for aggravated trafficking.

Mr. Carney was 59 years old from Presque Isle, Maine.

