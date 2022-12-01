Presque Isle Man Dies in Maine State Prison

.
.(.)
By WAGM News
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

The Maine Department of Corrections confirmed the death of Robert Carney, a resident of the Maine State Prison.

Mr. Carney passed away at approximately 7:20 PM on November 30, 2022. Mr. Carney’s death was attended by medical.

Consistent with the MDOC’s Policy, the Attorney General’s Office and Medical Examiner were notified.

In August 2021, Mr. Carney was sentenced to the Maine Department of Corrections for a 20-year sentence, all but 8 suspended, for aggravated trafficking.

Mr. Carney was 59 years old from Presque Isle, Maine.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PI Light Parade
Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce Holiday Light Parade Postponed to Sunday
Pedro Damián Martínez también fue encontrado en posesión de más de 100 videos de pornografía...
Man faces 10 years after guilty plea for drug and gun charges
Karen Stark lost Bobby Ray Stark, her husband of 35 years, after an oxygen fire in his hospital...
Wife says she watched husband catch fire in hospital oxygen explosion
.
Two people die in multi-vehicle accident in Westfield
This Morning's Watches, Warnings, and Advisories
Heavy Rain and Wind Expected This Evening, with Freezing Temperatures by Tomorrow Morning

Latest News

Meth
Wade Man Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges
PI Light Parade
Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce Holiday Light Parade Postponed to Sunday
Finding the Perfect Tree
Finding The Perfect Tree
Finding the Perfect Tree
Finding the Perfect Tree