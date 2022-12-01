Wade Man Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges

WADE, Maine (WAGM) -A Wade man has been arrested and charged with drug trafficking offenses following a several months long investigation into the importation and sale of significant amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl in Aroostook County.

According to a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety “On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, investigators assigned to MDEA’s Aroostook County Task Force executed a State of Maine search warrant on the Gardner Creek Road residence of Daniel White (56) in Wade, Maine.

Located during the search was over 2 pounds of suspected fentanyl, ½ pound of methamphetamine, over $12,000 in suspected drug proceeds, along with several firearms. The estimated street value of the drugs seized is approximately $245,000.

Following the search, White was arrested and transported to the Somerset County Jail where he is currently being held on federal drug trafficking offenses.

Assisting the MDEA in this investigation was the US Drug Enforcement Administration, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, and the Maine State Police.”

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

