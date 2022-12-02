Aroostook Community Matters: ACAP’s Community Aging in Place program

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Senior homeowners looking for help to upgrade and stay in their homes now have a new option for help. For this week’s Aroostook Community Matters, we take a look at ACAP’s Community Aging in Place program.

Many seniors want to stay in their homes, but the cost to keep up with it can be overwhelming. ACAP’s Community Aging in Place program is a new program that helps senior homeowners make upgrades to their homes in hopes they can stay safely in their homes longer. ACAP Housing specialist Noah Pelletier says there are a lot of ways the program can help out those in need.

Noah Pelletier: “That’s done by the way of doing minor modifications to their home. Some of those things might include like smoke detectors, C02 detectors, grab bars in the showers, minor plumbing such as faucets and things like that. Minor electrical like fixtures, light switches, receptacles, these are just things to keep them into their homes a little longer and safer.”

Pelletier says there are a few ways to qualify for this program.

Noah Pelletier: “To qualify for that, you need to be either age 55 or older or disabled and reach the area median income of 80%. For example, a two person family could have an income of $40,100, and still qualify for the program. So the average costs to do these minor modifications in a home is about twenty five hundred dollars.”

Pelletier adds there is a need for this program in the County.

Noah Pelletier: “You know sometimes being myself and dealing with this program and the other side of things that I do, sometimes these folks don’t have that help. Like they don’t have family relatives around that can do those little simple things for them. So I think if I have to say one thing I have noticed it would be that right there.”

If you want to learn more about this program or sign up for it, you can call ACAP at 207-764-3721, or call Pelletier’s desk line directy at 207-554-4189. Isaac Potter, News Source 8.

