Body of missing Presque Isle student found on Sears Island

Chase Dmuchowsky
Chase Dmuchowsky(Presque Isle Police Department)
By WAGM News
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:51 PM EST
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A body found on Sears Island Saturday has been identified as the UMPI student who went missing in October.

According to Presque Isle Police Chief Laurie Kelly, 21-Year-Old Chase Dmuchowsky (D-much-ow-ski) was the deceased man found by hikers on November 26th,

Dmuchowsky had been last seen leaving his dorm room at the university campus on Oct. 24 and his SUV was found unoccupied and idling on the Penobscot Narrows Bridge later that day.

The body was taken to the Maine medical examiner’s office for an autopsy, A cause of death has not yet been released.

UMPI’s President Ray Rice said in a letter to students and staff “Chase joined our campus last spring as a freshman and will be dearly missed by our campus community. While we know that locating Chase brings important closure for his family and friends, we’re keenly aware that this is an incredibly difficult time for them, and our thoughts are with all those who knew him.”

