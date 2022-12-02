As High Pressure Makes a Brief Return, We Will See Partly to Mostly Sunny Skies

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Friday. We cleared things out pretty quickly in terms of the overnight hours, but before we did, some of us dealt with some isolated to scattered snow showers. In fact by the time we headed towards the evening commute we had a snow squall move through the northeastern portion of the county. It dropped visibility pretty quickly and even left a quick coating on the roadways. With temperatures starting off this morning in the low to mid 20s, roads continued to remain slick.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows high pressure building back into the region providing us with clearing skies. However, it will be a brief return because by the time we get into the daytime tomorrow we are tracking our next system to our west that will be bringing us some widespread rain to the area. Our high temperatures will only reach into the into the upper 20s and lower 30s by the afternoon. The best chance at seeing temperatures above the freezing mark will be in far southern Aroostook. As those clouds increase into the overnight hours, our lows will only fall back into the low to mid 20s which is actually above average for this time of year.

Future Rainfall (WAGM)

We will actually make quite a bit of improvement in terms of highs tomorrow as most of us will be dealing with temperatures in the lower 40s. Timing things out for you, the driest part of the daytime will be situated towards the early morning hours. At this point we will have already been locked into the cloud cover. It’s not until we head into the mid to late morning where we will start to see the leading edge of the rain. As soon as it reaches the county it changes over from snow to rain and that is because temperatures will be warm enough to sustain rain. By the time we get into the afternoon the rain could get heavy at times with some localized heavy downpours. It’s not until the overnight hours where things will dry out. For totals from this system I am thinking anywhere between a quarter and a half inch of rainfall. Where we do see some localized heavy downpours I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for some higher totals.

Looking ahead to the next couple of days, once we get through the rain tomorrow, we will be drying things out for the second half of the weekend. It will be short lived dry stretch though because we are tracking our next system in time for the mid to late work week.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

