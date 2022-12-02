Plenty of Sunshine Expected Tomorrow, Before Rain Showers Return for the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. This evening’s weather setup shows an area of high pressure sitting off to our south and west. This will be making its way east during the day tomorrow, providing us with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Another low-pressure system and cold front are expected to develop and move over the region Saturday, resulting in warmer temperatures and rain showers moving through the region. That activity will wrap up Saturday night, leaving us with more sunshine returning to the region for Sunday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour over the next few hours shows clearing skies expected through the rest of this evening. This will eventually allow temperatures to cool off across the region before tomorrow morning. Low temperatures are expected to fall back into the mid to upper teens and lower 20s. Westerly winds are still expected to be gusty through the overnight hours, resulting in a cooler feel overall throughout the overnight. This could also cause some blowing snow in some spots, especially those that saw a fresh dusting of powder today. Friday looks to feature a mix of sunshine and clouds. I think overall it will be a nice day, but cloud cover will be right on our doorstep by the evening hours. Clouds will increase during the overnight hours Friday, before rain showers with a low-pressure system and cold front move through Saturday. High temperatures tomorrow once again look to reach the upper 20s and lower 30s. The other good news with tomorrow is that winds are expected to be lighter through the day, resulting in a better feeling day overall.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

More details on the forecast can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening!

