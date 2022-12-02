Presque Isle Police Officer Cleared from June Officer Involved Shooting

Presque Isle man involved in incident with police dies
By WAGM News
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The Maine Attorney Generals office has cleared a Presque Isle Police Sergeant from a June Officer Involved Shooting.

According to a letter from Attorney General Aaron Frey to Chief Laurie Kelly, SGT Tyler Cote was found to be defending himself when he shot 27-Year-Old Jacob Poitraw.

Police were looking for Poitraw after it was reported that he threatened multiple people with an AR-15 during a road rage incident on June 5th. SGT Cote located Poitraw’s vehicle and attempted to stop him, but Poitraw led officers on a chase through Main Street, Presque Isle, and rammed a cruiser several times before Sgt. Tyler Cote shot him.

“All the facts and circumstances point to the conclusion that SGT. Cote acted in self-defense and the defense of thers at the time he used deadly force” said the Attorney General.

To read the full report... Click HERE

