Rain Showers and Downpours Expected Tomorrow, with Sunshine Returning for Sunday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. I hope you had a chance to enjoy some of the sunshine that we saw today, as clouds and rain showers are expected for tomorrow. A low-pressure system currently sitting back to our west before the Great Lakes, is expected to move through the region during the day tomorrow, bringing with it strong southerly winds and warmer temperatures. Rain will eventually taper off tomorrow evening, leaving us with scattered rain and snow showers for the overnight hours, before better weather returns to the region for Sunday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going through the rest of tonight, cloud cover will continue to increase, resulting in mostly cloudy skies waking up tomorrow morning. I think most spots will still be dry during the early morning hours of Saturday, but the best chance of seeing any precip first will be over western parts of the county. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the lower to mid-20s for most spots. Winds are expected to shift into the south after midnight, which will begin to bring warmer air back into the region. Temperatures by sunrise will be warmer than our low temperatures, as lows will be set very close to midnight.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow morning starts off like I said with mostly cloudy skies. Rain showers work their way into the region during the morning hours. They begin over western parts of the county first as rain and mix possible as temperatures will still be close to the freezing mark. Rain fills in for everyone after lunchtime, with light to moderate showers expected to continue through the afternoon. Some darker greens and yellows on future satellite and radar indicate some of the heavier downpours that could be seen during the afternoon. Most of the steady rain will be wrapping up by the late afternoon and evening hours, with light scattered showers remaining going into the evening hours. By midnight the activity will be pretty much over with for everyone, resulting in clearing skies during the overnight hours, and better weather in store for Sunday. Temperatures tonight like i mentioned fall back into the lower to mid-20s right around midnight, before warming up into the lower to mid-30s by tomorrow morning. Southerly winds continue to warm temperatures throughout the day, as high temperatures look to be set late in the afternoon. Once the cold front passes through the region during the evening hours, temperatures will begin to fall back during the overnight hours, resulting in temperatures starting in the upper teens and lower 20s Sunday morning.

Future Satellite & Radar (1 PM Saturday) (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.