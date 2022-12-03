New structure at Madawaska High School

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - People driving by Madawaska High School may have noticed a new wooden structure. Mr. Wayne Anderson, the building principal says, “So, the structure was built primarily as a safety piece. It came to fruition while we were in covid. And if you guys remember, you guys had these long lines outside because we had to check your temperatures and make sure you’re wearing a mask and all that stuff before we could let you guys in. So, there were a lot of kids out there in the weather, if you will, whether it was raining or snowing or what have you. So, we wanted to do something there that would help people who had to wait outside.”

Safety concerns were also part of the decision to build the structure.

Anderson says, “Along with that, periodically we’ll get ice on the edges of the roof and that will break free sometimes and drop down. So, if that was to happen and someone was standing there, obviously they could get hurt pretty bad, so, it covers a couple of things for us from a safety purpose.”

And how was the design for this completed, you may be wondering?

“Paul Chasse our safety coordinator was the original designer. And he worked with Collins Builders, Charles Collins. And they helped to design it as well. They added their touch to it. And then we had Mr. Whitmore, James Whitmore, come up and take a peek at it and he gave us some pretty good ideas, the kind of like finishing touches to make it a little prettier. It will be just as functional, but it will be a little nicer to look at. I think it’s going to be, when we get it done, I think it’s going to be a nice addition to the front of the building.” according to Anderson.

