Abbie Lerman Named to All Region Team

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The Maine Soccer Coaches Association named All State, All Region and All American award winners.

Abbie Lerman of Wisdom/Van Buren was the only County player named to the All Region team.

Lerman,Natalie DeLucca of Houlton/GHCA and Taylor Pelletier were named to the Northern Maine State team. On the boys side, Owen Sweeney of Easton and Drew Duttweiler of Hodgdon/East Grand were named to the Northern Maine State team.

Here is the complete list of award winners as listed on the Maine Soccer Coaches Association Website.

All-Americas

Girls

Ava Feeley, Yarmouth High School, Forward

Lana Djuranovic, Scarborough High School, Midfield

Angel Huntsman, North Yarmouth Academy, Forward

Boys

Myles Culley, Waynflete School, Forward

Will Fallona, Scarborough High School, Forward

Jack Banks, Brunswick High School, Midfield

All Region

Girls

Ava Feeley, Yarmouth High School, Forward

Lana Djuranovic, Scarborough High School, Midfield

Angel Huntsman, North Yarmouth Academy, Forward

Ella Hosford, Bucksport High School, Midfield

Bella Tanis, Brewer, Keeper

Alexis Morin, Brunswick High School, Forward

Julia Black, Scarborough High School, Back

Abbey Thornton, Windham High School, Midfield

Lyndsee Reed, Hermon High School, Forward

C C Duryee, Cape Elizabeth High School, Forward

Ali Mokriski, Scarborough High School, Forward

Rylee Speed, Central High School, Forward

Abbie Lerman, Wisdom/Van Buren High School, Forward

Boys

Myles Culley, Waynflete School, Forward

Will Fallona, Scarborough High School, Forward

Jack Banks, Brunswick High School, Midfield

Gabe Berenyi, Bangor High School, Midfield

Mohamed Adow, Edward Little High School, Forward

David Abdi, Lewiston High School, Midfield

Hunter Clukey, John Bapst Memorial High School, Midfield

Andrew Poulin, Winslow High School, Forward

Kilson Joao, Scarborough High School, Forward

Liam Hickey, Yarmouth High School, Back

Jon Pangburn, John Bapst Memorial High School, Midfield

Shafi Ibrahim, Lewiston High School, Forward

Noah Flagg, Scarborough High School, Back

Maine Soccer Coaches State Teams

Girls

Northern Maine State Team

Bangor: Anna Connors F Sr, Abbie Quinn B Sr, Emmie Streams M Sr; Brewer: Bella Tanis K Sr; Brunswick: Alexis Morin F So, Bucksport: Ella Hosford M Sr; Camden Hills: Britta Denny F So, Sydney Stone M Sr; Central: Rylee Speed F Sr; Hermon: Lyndsee Reed F Sr, Michaela Saulter M Sr; Houlton/Gr Houlton: Natalie DeLucca B Sr; Maine Central Institute: Olivia Varney F Jr; Madawaska: Taylor Pelletier M Sr; Mt. Blue: Katelyn Daggett F Sr, Meren Zeliger M Sr; Winslow: Kyri Meak F So; Wisdom/VanBuren: Abbie Lerman F Sr

Southern Maine State Team

Cape Elizabeth: Evelyn Agrodnia M Jr, CC Duryee F So, Noelle Mallory F Fr; Cheverus: Caoilinn Durkin F Sr, Deering: Elsa Freeman F So; Gorham: Ashley Connolly F So, Bailey Hatch B So; Maranacook: Lily Caban M Sr, Addie Watson F Sr; Marshwood: Samantha Arnold K Sr, Lilli Hammond F Jr; North Yarmouth Academy: Angel Huntsman F Sr; Scarborough: Julia Black B Sr, Lana Djuranovic M Jr, Ali Mokriski F Sr; Waynflete: Lucy Hart M Jr; Wells: Grace Badger M Jr; Windham: Stella Jarvais B So, Abbey Thornton M Sr; Yarmouth: Ava Feeley F Sr

Boys

Northern Maine State Team

Bangor: Gabe Berenyi M Sr; Brewer: Andrew Hodgins F Sr; Brunswick: Jack Banks M Sr; Bucksport: Evan Donnell F Jr; Camden Hills: Cam Brown F Jr; Easton: Owen Sweeney M Jr; Edward Little: Mohamed Adow F Sr; Tudum Monday B Sr; Ellsworth: Cruz Coffin M Jr; John Bapst: Hunter Clukey M Sr, Oscar Martinez F So, Jon Pangburn M Sr; Hodgdon/East Grand: Drew Duttweiler K Sr; Lewiston: David Abdi M Sr, Shafi Ibrahim F Sr; Penobscot Valley: Isaac Doore M Sr; Piscataquis: Christian Homchuck M Sr; Winslow: Lucas Boucher B Sr, Andrew Poulin F Sr

Southern Maine State Team

Deering: Celda Mouckala B Sr, Patricio Mowa M Sr, Adilson Vidal M Sr; Greely: Ethan Njitoh F Sr; Gorham: Cole Bishop F Sr, Nick Phinney K Sr; Maranacook: Jacob Nisby F Sr; Marshwood: Wyatt Yager F Sr; Mt. Abram: Morgan Thibodeau M Jr; North Yarmouth Academy: Rodgers Crowley F Sr; Scarborough: Will Fallona F Sr, Noah Flagg B Sr, Kilson Joao F Jr; South Portland: Divin Mpinga F Sr, Thornton Academy: Jeremiah Gomez M Sr; Waynflete: Myles Culley F Sr; Yarmouth: Liam Hickey B Sr

United Soccer Coaches Maine State “Player of the Year”

Girl

Ava Feeley, Yarmouth High School

Boy

Myles Culley, Waynflete School

Maine Soccer Coaches Class “Player of the Year”

Girls

Class A

Ali Mokriski, Scarborough High School, Forward

Class B

Ava Feeley, Yarmouth High School, Forward

Class C

Ella Hosford, Bucksport High School, Midfield

Class D

Angel Huntsman, North Yarmouth Academy, Forward

Boys

Class A

Jack Banks, Brunswick High School, Midfield

Class B

Liam Hickey, Yarmouth High School, Back

Class C

Myles Culley, Waynflete School, Forward

Class D

Rogers Crowley, North Yarmouth Academy, Forward

Maine Soccer Coaches “Coach of the Year”

Girls

North – Martyn Davison of Brunswick High School

South – Michael Farley of Scarborough High School

Boys

North – Jason Pangburn of John Bapst Memorial High School

South – Jeff Neal of Windham High School

Maine Soccer Coaches Region 1 Coach of the Year Nominee

Girls

Large School – Michael Farley of Scarborough High School

Small School – Michael Garcelon of Bucksport High School

Private School – Rick Doyon of North Yarmouth Academy

Boys

Large School – Mark Roma of Brunswick High School

Small School – Darren Allen of Mt. Abram High School

Private School – Brandon Salway of Waynflete School

