Abbie Lerman Named to All Region Team
Five other players named to Northern Maine State Team
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The Maine Soccer Coaches Association named All State, All Region and All American award winners.
Abbie Lerman of Wisdom/Van Buren was the only County player named to the All Region team.
Lerman,Natalie DeLucca of Houlton/GHCA and Taylor Pelletier were named to the Northern Maine State team. On the boys side, Owen Sweeney of Easton and Drew Duttweiler of Hodgdon/East Grand were named to the Northern Maine State team.
Here is the complete list of award winners as listed on the Maine Soccer Coaches Association Website.
49th Maine Soccer Coaches All-Star Banquet Results
All-Americas
Girls
Ava Feeley, Yarmouth High School, Forward
Lana Djuranovic, Scarborough High School, Midfield
Angel Huntsman, North Yarmouth Academy, Forward
Boys
Myles Culley, Waynflete School, Forward
Will Fallona, Scarborough High School, Forward
Jack Banks, Brunswick High School, Midfield
All Region
Girls
Ava Feeley, Yarmouth High School, Forward
Lana Djuranovic, Scarborough High School, Midfield
Angel Huntsman, North Yarmouth Academy, Forward
Ella Hosford, Bucksport High School, Midfield
Bella Tanis, Brewer, Keeper
Alexis Morin, Brunswick High School, Forward
Julia Black, Scarborough High School, Back
Abbey Thornton, Windham High School, Midfield
Lyndsee Reed, Hermon High School, Forward
C C Duryee, Cape Elizabeth High School, Forward
Ali Mokriski, Scarborough High School, Forward
Rylee Speed, Central High School, Forward
Abbie Lerman, Wisdom/Van Buren High School, Forward
Boys
Myles Culley, Waynflete School, Forward
Will Fallona, Scarborough High School, Forward
Jack Banks, Brunswick High School, Midfield
Gabe Berenyi, Bangor High School, Midfield
Mohamed Adow, Edward Little High School, Forward
David Abdi, Lewiston High School, Midfield
Hunter Clukey, John Bapst Memorial High School, Midfield
Andrew Poulin, Winslow High School, Forward
Kilson Joao, Scarborough High School, Forward
Liam Hickey, Yarmouth High School, Back
Jon Pangburn, John Bapst Memorial High School, Midfield
Shafi Ibrahim, Lewiston High School, Forward
Noah Flagg, Scarborough High School, Back
Maine Soccer Coaches State Teams
Girls
Northern Maine State Team
Bangor: Anna Connors F Sr, Abbie Quinn B Sr, Emmie Streams M Sr; Brewer: Bella Tanis K Sr; Brunswick: Alexis Morin F So, Bucksport: Ella Hosford M Sr; Camden Hills: Britta Denny F So, Sydney Stone M Sr; Central: Rylee Speed F Sr; Hermon: Lyndsee Reed F Sr, Michaela Saulter M Sr; Houlton/Gr Houlton: Natalie DeLucca B Sr; Maine Central Institute: Olivia Varney F Jr; Madawaska: Taylor Pelletier M Sr; Mt. Blue: Katelyn Daggett F Sr, Meren Zeliger M Sr; Winslow: Kyri Meak F So; Wisdom/VanBuren: Abbie Lerman F Sr
Southern Maine State Team
Cape Elizabeth: Evelyn Agrodnia M Jr, CC Duryee F So, Noelle Mallory F Fr; Cheverus: Caoilinn Durkin F Sr, Deering: Elsa Freeman F So; Gorham: Ashley Connolly F So, Bailey Hatch B So; Maranacook: Lily Caban M Sr, Addie Watson F Sr; Marshwood: Samantha Arnold K Sr, Lilli Hammond F Jr; North Yarmouth Academy: Angel Huntsman F Sr; Scarborough: Julia Black B Sr, Lana Djuranovic M Jr, Ali Mokriski F Sr; Waynflete: Lucy Hart M Jr; Wells: Grace Badger M Jr; Windham: Stella Jarvais B So, Abbey Thornton M Sr; Yarmouth: Ava Feeley F Sr
Boys
Northern Maine State Team
Bangor: Gabe Berenyi M Sr; Brewer: Andrew Hodgins F Sr; Brunswick: Jack Banks M Sr; Bucksport: Evan Donnell F Jr; Camden Hills: Cam Brown F Jr; Easton: Owen Sweeney M Jr; Edward Little: Mohamed Adow F Sr; Tudum Monday B Sr; Ellsworth: Cruz Coffin M Jr; John Bapst: Hunter Clukey M Sr, Oscar Martinez F So, Jon Pangburn M Sr; Hodgdon/East Grand: Drew Duttweiler K Sr; Lewiston: David Abdi M Sr, Shafi Ibrahim F Sr; Penobscot Valley: Isaac Doore M Sr; Piscataquis: Christian Homchuck M Sr; Winslow: Lucas Boucher B Sr, Andrew Poulin F Sr
Southern Maine State Team
Deering: Celda Mouckala B Sr, Patricio Mowa M Sr, Adilson Vidal M Sr; Greely: Ethan Njitoh F Sr; Gorham: Cole Bishop F Sr, Nick Phinney K Sr; Maranacook: Jacob Nisby F Sr; Marshwood: Wyatt Yager F Sr; Mt. Abram: Morgan Thibodeau M Jr; North Yarmouth Academy: Rodgers Crowley F Sr; Scarborough: Will Fallona F Sr, Noah Flagg B Sr, Kilson Joao F Jr; South Portland: Divin Mpinga F Sr, Thornton Academy: Jeremiah Gomez M Sr; Waynflete: Myles Culley F Sr; Yarmouth: Liam Hickey B Sr
United Soccer Coaches Maine State “Player of the Year”
Girl
Ava Feeley, Yarmouth High School
Boy
Myles Culley, Waynflete School
Maine Soccer Coaches Class “Player of the Year”
Girls
Class A
Ali Mokriski, Scarborough High School, Forward
Class B
Ava Feeley, Yarmouth High School, Forward
Class C
Ella Hosford, Bucksport High School, Midfield
Class D
Angel Huntsman, North Yarmouth Academy, Forward
Boys
Class A
Jack Banks, Brunswick High School, Midfield
Class B
Liam Hickey, Yarmouth High School, Back
Class C
Myles Culley, Waynflete School, Forward
Class D
Rogers Crowley, North Yarmouth Academy, Forward
Maine Soccer Coaches “Coach of the Year”
Girls
North – Martyn Davison of Brunswick High School
South – Michael Farley of Scarborough High School
Boys
North – Jason Pangburn of John Bapst Memorial High School
South – Jeff Neal of Windham High School
Maine Soccer Coaches Region 1 Coach of the Year Nominee
Girls
Large School – Michael Farley of Scarborough High School
Small School – Michael Garcelon of Bucksport High School
Private School – Rick Doyon of North Yarmouth Academy
Boys
Large School – Mark Roma of Brunswick High School
Small School – Darren Allen of Mt. Abram High School
Private School – Brandon Salway of Waynflete School
