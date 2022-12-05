Florida man Charged in Presque Isle Murder dies in state prison

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A Florida man who was charged with the murder of a friend has died at the Mountain View Correctional Facility. According to the Maine Department of Corrections " At approximately 6:45 am on December 4, 2022, MDOC resident Robert Craig passed away. Mr. Craig’s death was attended by medical. Consistent with the MDOC’s policy the Attorney General’s Office and Medical Examiner were notified. In September 2017 Mr. Craig received a straight 33-year sentence to the Maine Department of Corrections for murder. Mr. Craig was 86 years old from Clearwater, Florida”

