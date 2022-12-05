Partly to Mostly Sunny Skies Expected Before Clouds Increase in the Evening

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Monday. It was a mild and rainy first half of the weekend with some widespread rain throughout the daytime. We dried things out for the second half of the weekend leading us to some partly cloudy skies. We did wake up to some cloudy skies this morning, but those have since begun to break apart as high pressure builds in from our south.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Temperatures have started off this morning in the upper teens and lower 20s which is right around average for this time of year, but by the time we head towards the afternoon they will increase into the low to mid 30s. By then we will be dealing with plenty of sunshine. Timing things out for you for the rest of today I think the best chance at seeing the full sunshine will be centered towards the mid to late morning and into the afternoon. Once we head into the evening commute, I expect clouds to gradually increase ahead of our next system. However, most of the region will be dealing with partly cloudy skies until the overnight hours. The good news is the clouds will work in our favor and our overnight lows will only wind up falling back into the upper 20s and lower 30s. I think the best chance at seeing our overnight lows closer to the mid 30s will be in far southern Aroostook.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

The mild stretch of weather will continue into the daytime tomorrow as high temperatures will eventually land in the upper 30s and low 40s which is why we are expecting all rain for this next system. Most of the daytime will be spent locked into the cloud cover, but we will remain dry. Once we get towards the evening commute, we will start to see the leading edge of the rain in the county. I think most of us will be dealing with scattered showers until later on in the evening. That will be the best chance at things becoming more widespread. While there will be a few chances at catching some breaks in the activity the current track of this system does have the rain lingering on into the daytime on Wednesday. Looking ahead to the next couple of days we will remain mild until the end of the work week, but we will continue to be dealing with the cloud cover right through the 8 day.

