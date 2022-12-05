Police: Man arrested after trying to sell markers stolen from veterans’ graves

Dozens of markers stolen from the graves of veterans were recovered after police were notified a man was allegedly trying to sell them. (WCAX)
By WCAX News Team and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - Authorities said dozens of markers stolen from the graves of veterans were recovered after police were notified a man was trying to sell them.

The All Metals Recycling business in Williston, Vermont, called police on Oct. 21 after James Perron, 36, of St. Albans, allegedly tried to sell 34 brass medallions.

The medallions are used to mark the gravesites of war veterans.

Police said Perron is facing a felony charge of grave markers and ornaments attempt to sell.

Perron was arrested Sunday and is due in court Jan. 12, according to police.

These photos provided by police show the recovered grave markers.
These photos provided by police show the recovered grave markers.(Courtesy: Williston Police)

Copyright 2022 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

robert craig
Florida man Charged in Presque Isle Murder dies in state prison
Derek Gotchie, a father of four kids under 5, chased down a carjacking suspect who stole his...
Dad chases down carjacker to save 4 young kids
Chase Dmuchowsky
Body of missing Presque Isle student found on Sears Island
PI Light Parade
Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce Holiday Light Parade Postponed to Sunday
Presque Isle man involved in incident with police dies
Presque Isle Police Officer Cleared from June Officer Involved Shooting

Latest News

A camera on the tip of one of Orion’s solar arrays captured Earth when the spacecraft was...
NASA capsule flies over Apollo landing sites, heads home
Middle schooler wins team basketball game with incredible 'full-court buzzer-beater'
This image provided by the Houston Police Dept., shows Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, who arrested...
Lawyer: Man charged in Takeoff killing says he’s innocent
Holiday budgets keep you on track this season
Holiday budgets keep you on track this season
Holiday budgets keep you on track this season