Abbie Lerman reacts to All Region Team Selection

ST AGATHA, Maine (WAGM) -Wisdom Senior Abbie Lerman added another major award to her resume.

Lerman was named to the Maine Soccer Coaches All Region team. Lerman was one of just two Class D players to make the squad

Lerman:” I was really happy, and excited. I put many hours of work traveling downstate to Rockland and it was nice to see all the hard work pay off.”

Lerman had quite a high school career she scored 147 goals which is fifth on the all-time schoolgirl scoring list. Lerman led the Pioneers to the State Championship game her Junior Year. Lerman also said that being this far north and earning the award is something she is proud of

Lerman:” Just being so far north, you really don’t hear about Wisdom and the schools up north. Being up here and getting recognition is really nice.”

Lerman has been outstanding in three sports for the Pioneers, but soccer is the one where she has had the most success and she hopes to continue playing at the next level.

Lerman:” I plan on playing college soccer not sure where, but I do plan on playing.”

Lerman said that this is a bitter sweet year for her as she prepares for graduation in the spring and not wearing the Pioneers green anymore after next June

Lerman:” Sad it came to an end, but excited to begin college and college soccer

