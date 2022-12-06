County Recipients of Community Resilience Partnership Climate Investment

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) -

$2.9 million in climate investment grants, through the General Fund in the state’s budget, is being awarded by Governor Janet Mills.

This money will support 91 communities as part of her Community Resilience Partnership. Among the recipients are 50,000 dollars to Fort Kent for storm drain mapping and flood modeling, 50,000 dollars to Limestone to enhance their community solar project and 50,000 dollars to the Aroostook Band of Micmacs to expand solar energy generation to power the tribe owned fish hatchery.

