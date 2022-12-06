Dry and Cloudy Morning with Rain Entering by Mid to Late Evening

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Tuesday. Yesterday we started the morning off with some clouds, but as high pressure built back into the region, we had plenty of sunshine in time for the afternoon. Unfortunately, that will not remain the case for today as clouds have already begun to fill in ahead of some chances for rain by mid to late evening.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

We have already started the morning off with temperatures into the mid to upper 30s. As we continued to increase the cloud cover in the overnight hours, it allowed temperatures to only fall back a couple degrees from our highs yesterday. High temperatures this afternoon will eventually increase into the low to mid 40s keeping us on the mild side. That is why any precipitation we do see will be mainly rain. Timing things out for you, the driest part of the daytime will be centered towards the morning and early afternoon. While there will be a chance at some breaks in the cloud cover, I think any breaks we do see will be short lived as clouds quickly fill back in. Once we head into the evening commute, we will start to see the leading edge of the rain from our west. Models are continuing to show most of the rain staying away from points east as dry air continues to remain in place. As temperatures fall back below the freezing mark overnight, there will be the potential for a transition to a wintry mix. That will likely cause roads to become slippery leading into the morning commute tomorrow.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

As temperatures continue to warm up through the course of tomorrow, that will be the best chance at the rain becoming more widespread. We will continue to see some light to moderate rain right through lunchtime. Once we head into the evening commute I expect things to become more scattered in nature as the rain tapers off. That will leave us with some cloudy skies on the backside of the system. In terms of rainfall totals we should see between a quarter and a half inch. With the rain starting this evening in points west I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for some localized higher amounts. Looking ahead to the next couple of days, we will spend one more day in the 40s on Thursday before quickly returning to the 30s. Clouds look to linger through most of the 8 day with the exception of sunshine making a return for Friday.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

