PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Tis the season for holiday shopping, but it’s also a great time to get into the spirit of giving. Over the weekend Catholic Charities of Maine hosted their feed the county food drive. Community members dropped off food and monetary donations at the Aroostook Center Mall to fill a box truck made from food with a Wizard of Oz theme.

Dixie Shaw: “People have been so generous. It’s just been a great weekend and it’s so nice to see people out and about enjoying themselves and it’s just been putting us all in that holiday spirit.”

Donations were accepted throughout the weekend with all the proceeds going to families in need this holiday season.

