PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - It was a busy weekend at the festival of trees at the Aroostook Center Mall. Newsource 8′s Vanessa Symonick was there and has that story.

Rena Kearney: “I know we have finished one book and started another.”

Cindy Richendollar :”We’ve been very busy this morning”

For eight years, St Apollonia’s Dental Clinic has put on the Festival of Trees for the community. This year over 80 trees were displayed at the mall from various businesses and sponsors in the county. Each tree had a theme from a Christmas classic like the Grinch to dinosaurs and even a upside down tree. Community members purchased raffle tickets to place in front of the trees in hopes of winning the tree and the gifts underneath them.

Bella Hull: “I’ve been able to find different things for different people I like and for myself too”.

And even the smallest of attendees enjoyed seeing the trees.

Brynn Carey: “all the presents under the tree”

All proceeds raised from the event will go to support St Apollonia’s Dental Clinic and winners were drawn on Sunday following the closing of the event.

Vanessa Symonick, Newsource 8.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.