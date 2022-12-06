Light Rain Showers Tonight Leads to Steady Rain in Store for Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. We had a gloomy day stepping outside with partly to mostly cloudy skies seen throughout the day. Rain shower activity has held off for most of us, except for this evening, where rain showers are moving into western parts of the county. This will continue to try to spread east overnight tonight without much luck, before rain finally wins over going into the day tomorrow. Rain is expected to be heavy at times throughout the day, with widespread rain looking likely for most. By the evening hours rain will finally begin to taper off and exit the region, however cloud cover looks to hang on at least through the morning hours of Thursday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going through the next few hours shows the rain shower activity over western parts of the county trying to work east, but not being very successful in doing so. This continues to be the case. Going into the early morning hours of Wednesday. Computer models try to show some mixing working in over the eastern half of the county, however I don’t think temperatures will get cold enough tonight to allow that to happen. By the morning commute tomorrow, I think everyone will be looking at rain shower activity, with it continuing throughout the day for everyone. Low temperatures tonight like i mentioned are expected to fall back into the lower to mid-30s. Southeasterly winds could still be a bit gusty through the overnight hours, but overall, with cloud cover in place and rain on the doorstep for many folks, temperatures won’t fall back more than the mid-30s. Tomorrow brings rain shower activity to many parts of the county through the day. Heavier downpours look possible late morning, continuing into the early afternoon. Showers look to become more scattered in nature by the afternoon hours, leaving us with scattered to isolated showers by Wednesday evening. Clouds look to stick around during the overnight hours Wednesday, with a few isolated showers still possible by Thursday morning. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to climb up into the lower to mid-30s depending on where you are. Southern parts of the county have the better chance of seeing the mid and upper 40s, whereas northern parts of the county hold onto the lower 40s through the afternoon.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening, an stay dry!

