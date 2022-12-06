Rain on our Doorstep Tomorrow, with Warmer Temperatures Expected Through Thursday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. We had a rainy and windy first half of the weekend. Looking at some of the rainfall reports from across the county Saturday, most spots once again picked up over half an inch of rain. Some spots, like Monticello were closer to an inch of rain than others. But overall, it was a good soaking rain once again for the region, sadly helping to melt a lot of our snowpack. The other thing worth mentioning from the weekend was the winds. Wind gusts were over 30 mph for a lot of spots. The highest gust was over western parts of the county, with Clayton Lake reporting a 48-mph wind gust.

Saturday's Rainfall Reports (WAGM-TV)

Saturday's Highest Wind Gusts (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows high pressure sitting to our south this evening. This area of high pressure will continue to work its way east during the next couple of hours. This will result in an unorganized area of precip working into the region going into the day tomorrow. Cloud cover is first to enter, resulting in a partly to mostly cloudy start to the day, before rain showers try to move in late in the afternoon continuing into the evening. Dry air in place to our west tomorrow night will mean rain shower activity will have a hard time working into the region, but that also keeps colder air in place during the overnight hours. This could result in some mixed precip or slippery roadways Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Looking ahead through the next few hours, cloud cover will continue to move into the region, resulting in partly to mostly cloudy skies waking up tomorrow morning. Cloud cover will act in our favor with temperatures, as low temperatures tonight aren’t expected to be as cold as they would have been if we had clear skies. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back close to the freezing mark for a lot of spots. Southerly winds continue to be gusty through the overnight hours, keeping a chillier feel to the air, but will ultimately work in our favor keeping relatively warmer temperatures in place going into tomorrow. Tomorrow morning starts off with partly to mostly cloudy skies. If you have any outdoor activities that need to be done tomorrow, the best time to do them will be during the morning hours. Showers will begin to approach the region during the afternoon hours over western parts of the county first. As shower activity tries to push its way east, it will run into dry air over eastern parts of the county, resulting in a battle between the dry air and precip over us during the overnight hours. This will continue into the early morning hours of Wednesday, but by sunrise it appears rain showers will win out, resulting in widespread rain showers throughout the morning hours of Wednesday. Steady showers will continue through the day, and into the evening hours. It’s not until the early morning hours of Thursday that shower activity finally tapers off, and skies begin to clear out.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.