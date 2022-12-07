Defending Champion SAHS Teams looking forward to new season

DYER BROOK , Maine (WAGM) - The SAHS Warriors boys and girls basketball teams head into the season as the Class D Defending Champions. Both teams have been working hard in the preseason to prepare to defend their titles.

(Brett Russell):” We can’t live on our laurels from last year. We have to look forward. Last year was nice, but this is a new year new season and a new bunch of teams. We will have to go out and put the work in and the chips will fall where they may.”

(Cliff Urquhart):” We just talk a lot about fighting complacency and not settling for what we did last year. This is a brand new season. Nothing that we did last year counts or carries over.”

The Boys team looked very impressive in the tournament last year and, also came to play against Forest Hills in the State Championship game. The Warriors have several players back from last year, but they did lose a presence inside, and on the glass

Russell:” This year when I looked at the kids, I said Hunter is not here, I use Hunter as motivation this year. They realize this is their team now. We have a different group of seniors in and we are looking forward to seeing what they can do as seniors. Our senior class last year proved themselves and now we have to prove again with a different group of leaders. Can you carry to the same point and the place we want to end up at the end and that is the tournament.”

The girls team lost one player to graduation and another player to a transfer, but the majority of their scoring returns from last years undefeated State Championship team. Once again this year basketball observers are predicting another State Title for the Warriors and that means that opposing teams will try to bring their best game whenever they play them.

Urquhart:” I feel the target has been on our back for a number of years. The kids are used to that, and we get everyone’s best effort.”

The Communities that send students to the SAHS school came out and showed their support during the championship run

Russell: ”The community was great last year. We were in Augusta and I looked at the kids and I am like look at the fans. It hadn’t been that way for quite some time, so it was good to see their support. We are hoping for the same thing this year. Hopefully, last year’s success will carry some fans into this year and throughout the regular season.”

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.