Widespread Rain Expected Throughout the Day Tapering Off by Late Evening

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Wednesday. Yesterday we started the day off under some partly to mostly cloudy skies. Rain eventually held off for most of us with the exception of places in points west. In the past couple of hours, the rain has slowly made its way east filling in for most if not all of the county.

It was another mild start this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. As clouds continued to increase, it was hard for temperatures to fall back by that much overnight. In fact, high temperatures for the day will eventually land in the low to mid 40s. But because temperatures are going to remain mild, this will be an all rain event and it will have the potential of getting heavy at times. Timing things out for you, I think the best chance for some heavy downpours will be during mid to late morning. While the afternoon will feature some chances for breaks in the activity, it will be short lived as rain quickly fills back in. However, this is when I expect things to be a bit lighter leading us right into the evening commute. We won’t officially see an end to the rain until mid to late evening. In terms of totals from this system I’m thinking anywhere between a half and three quarters of an inch. Where we do see those heavier bands set themselves up I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of some localized higher amounts. Because the rain won’t be consistently heavy, I’m not really expecting a chance for flooding, but you will want to keep in mind that there could be some ponding on the roadways. With overnight lows only falling back into the mid 30s, the good news is there won’t be that potential for black ice into the morning commute.

Tomorrow will likely be our last day spent with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. I am expecting us to be into the cloud cover for most of the day, but we will be remaining dry. The best chance for the enhanced cloud cover will be situated towards the morning hours. Once we head into the afternoon, we will start to see the clouds break apart. I think the best chance at seeing the full sunshine will be just before the sun sets. Looking ahead to the next couple of days, as high pressure makes a return to the region, it will be keeping us dry, but the next few days will be spent in the cloud cover. Highs temperatures will quickly return to average into the lower 30s.

