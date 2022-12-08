Bobby Nightingale sentenced to two life sentences

By WAGM News
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A man found guilty of a 2019 double murder in Castle Hill has been sentenced to two life sentences plus additional years for criminal threatening with a firearm.

Bobby Nightingale was found guilty earlier this year for the murders of Roger Ellis and Allan Curtis, as well as several firearms charges. Today he appeared in Houlton Court for his sentencing hearing. He was sentenced to one life sentence for the murder of Roger Ellis, one life sentence for the murder of Allan Curtis and an additional 5 years for criminal threatening with a firearm. The hearing was originally scheduled for October, but had to be postponed when a member of Nightingale’s defense team tested positive for COVID.

