Cloudy Skies to Start Tomorrow, Before Sunshine and Cooler Temperatures Return for the end of the Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. Stepping outside today we saw rain showers and downpours work their way through the region. This activity is out ahead of a low-pressure system and cold front, which is still sitting off to our west this evening. As this low continues east during the overnight hours tonight, rain showers are expected to come to an end. Tomorrow looks to feature mostly cloudy skies as the low-pressure system is slow to exit the region, with more sunshine expected to end the day. After this, high pressure builds into the region from the north through the weekend, providing plenty of sunshine, but cooler temperatures to many spots.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going through the next few hours shows another round of heavier showers and downpours possible this evening, before the system finally exits the region. This will leave us with mostly cloudy skies through the rest of the overnight hours and into first thing tomorrow morning, resulting in another gloomy start to the day. The good news is that we will see improvement throughout the day. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Keep in mind the “official” low temperature for the day won’t be set until late Thursday evening versus just before sunrise. This is thanks to cooling temperatures expected through the day due to northwesterly winds. Southerly winds are expected to shift into the west later tonight but remain light through tomorrow morning. Tomorrow looks to start off with mostly cloudy skies, however the sun looks to return from west to east going through the morning and into the afternoon. By the afternoon hours, i think most spots will be under partly sunny skies, with clearing skies expected by the evening hours. While we will see some sunshine during the day tomorrow, it doesn’t look like it will do much to help temperatures. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to be set right around midnight, reaching the upper 30s and lower 40s for some spots. Northwesterly winds are expected to be gusty through the day tomorrow, resulting in colder air working into the region. While temperatures will still be relatively mild around midnight. They’ll be cooling off back into the lower to mid-30s through the day Thursday. It’s not until sunset that temperatures drop off fast, falling back into the mid to upper 20s just after sunset, and continuing to drop from there.

Tomorrow's Out The Door Forecast (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening!

