Cloudy to Start before Clearing Out by the Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Thursday. Yesterday we had some widespread develop across the county and it did get heavy overnight. That caused most of us to see rain totals above the one inch mark. As of late yesterday evening, both Caribou and Houlton recorded just under 1.5 inches of rain. They both broke the record for the amount of rainfall seen on that date. Even in Presque Isle we had just over an inch.

The rain did continue this morning, but anything we did see became light and scattered as the system departed the region. This morning’s weather setup shows the low pressure system responsible for the heavy rain overnight off to our east. As it slowly moves away, we will be left with some lingering cloud cover throughout the morning. Once we head towards the afternoon, clouds will begin to break apart leading to a mixture of sun and clouds. I think the best chance at seeing the full sunshine will be centered towards just before the sun sets in the evening. Because we will be losing our cloud cover through the next couple of hours, I think we have already set our high temperatures for the day. Points East started off closer to the mid 40s and even Houlton began the morning in the lower 50s. As cooler air continues to work back in place, overnight lows will fall back into the upper teens and lower 20s. While that is right around average for this time of year, we haven’t seen overnight lows fall back this far in the past couple of days.

Cooler air continues tomorrow with high temperatures returning to the lower 30s. As high pressure continues to strengthen overhead, it will provide us with plenty of sunshine throughout the daytime. It’s not until the overnight hours where we will see clouds increase and build up from the west. While we will become locked into the cloud cover, we will remaining dry. The clouds will be associated with a system off to our south. Looking ahead to the next couple of days, our weather pattern will be fairly quiet, but by the end of the weekend high temperatures will fall again into the low to mid 20s. We are watching our next system at the end of the 8 day, but we will continue to track this for you as it gets closer.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

