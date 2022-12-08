Emergency Heating Assistance Bill Fails in Maine Senate

AUGUSTA, Maine (WAGM) - Emergency Heating Assistance Legislation was struck down on the first day of the 131st Maine Legislature.

The $447 Million Emergency legislation would have included $40 Million dollars to supplement the Home Energy Assistance program. $10 Million dollars for Maine Community Action Partnerships for Emergency Fuel Funds, $21 Million for Emergency Housing Relief to prevent Homelessness as well as $450 Relief checks for most Mainers, was struck down by the Maine Senate with a vote of 21-8 . The vote needed 2/3rd of Maine Senators voting in the affirmative for the bill to pass. Earlier in the day a Joint Session was held where both chambers of the legislature voted unanimously to reelect Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, State Treasurer Henry Beck and Attorney General Aaron Frey for two more years.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.