Former Bangor Man Faces Up to 20 Years for Role in Penobscot and Aroostook County Drug Trafficking

BANGOR, Maine (WAGM) -A former Bangor resident pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bangor today to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. The United State’s Attorney’s office said in a statement " According to court records, between January 2018 and December 2021, Wayne Smith, 31, along with others, trafficked methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot County and Aroostook County. His participation in the conspiracy resulted in contacts with local law enforcement that led to the seizure of drugs, firearms, drug paraphernalia and other items.

Smith faces up to 20 years imprisonment and will be sentenced after the completion of a presentence investigative report by the U.S. Probation Office. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, investigated the case. Assistance was provided by the Orono, Bangor, Brewer, Caribou, Presque Isle, and Houlton police departments. U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee also recognized the cooperation and coordination provided by the Maine State Attorney General’s Office and the Aroostook County District Attorney’s Office.”

