UMFK Women’s Basketball Striving For A Better Season

Fort Kent, Maine (WAGM) - The University of Maine at Fort Kent Women’s Basketball Team headed into the new season under new leadership and a later start then most. Newssource 8s Jonathon Eigenmann has the story.

Devon Sherman: " Our team right now is a balanced team. With us coming together for the last thirty days; we’ve been together for a month so, learning them, they have bought in to what we’re trying to do. They are (continuing to work), the chances of this year is to continue to grow and build and to come in and just to be something that this school used to be back in the day”.

The Bengals started off the season a little different than most, they were without a coach for most of the offseason, then got one in first year head coach Devon Sherman, and including the games and practices, have only been together for a little over a month, but so far, the players are happy with their new coach

Kayla Iwata: " I think Coach Sherman definitely brings that energy for us, he definitely pushes us during practices and just always wants the best for us. So, he always brings out a side of us that you don’t usually see from other coaches which is something I enjoy from Coach Sherman so”.

Karolyn Baptiste: " So I feel like brings like that discipline we need, I feel like if we continue to buy into his system and just continue to work, it will all work out”.

This team is a very close team that spends a lot of time together both on and off the court and are determined more than ever before to win this year.

Jzane Cavalli-Money: " We’re a really unique team, you don’t really see many college teams taking volleyball players and soccer players but I feel like with the mentality they have and the mentality we have, we just want to dog people out and be grimy”.

Kayla Iwata: " We have a very hungry team, experiences from last year definitely motivated a lot of people and even other players that have played sports here previously before the season, everybody’s hungry to win and just to hopefully go back to (the) National Championship”.

this team won’t have as many games under their belt as the other teams they will face this month, and while it is a big factor, it still hasn’t changed this team’s Mentality going through this season.

Devon Sherman:” It’s a big factor of course but it’s a factor we can overcome of course, obviously, (dissolves to) They have made up in their minds that they want a better season, they want to win more games, you know they have goals and expectations they want to have, so our job is to meet those.

Karolyn Baptiste:” I know what i always tell myself and what our team always tell each other is the same way every team laces up their shoes, we lace it up. So as long as we go into there with an open mind and an open heart and stuff, we can come out with a win”.

The Bengals will have a nice transition into the end of their first semester, playing all three games they have at home, but will be on the road for the rest of the season until they play their final home game of the regular season in February.

Jonathon Eigenmann, Newssource sports.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.