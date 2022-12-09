I-95 Reopen Following Crash

.
.(.)
By WAGM News
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHERN AROOSTOOK, Maine (WAGM) -

A portion of I-95 was shutdown Friday morning was Troopers from Maine State Police Troop F were on the scene of a crash at Mile Marker 294 Northbound.

The interstate was shut down intermittently while crews worked to clear the crash site. According to a post made by the Maine State Police facebook page, the crash scene has been cleared and both lanes of I-95 have been reopened. WAGM will continue to follow this incident and provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby Nightingale
Bobby Nightingale sentenced to two life sentences
Court Generic
Former Bangor Man Faces Up to 20 Years for Role in Penobscot and Aroostook County Drug Trafficking
Maine State House
Emergency Heating Assistance Bill Fails in Maine Senate
robert craig
Florida man Charged in Presque Isle Murder dies in state prison
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Court Generic
Former Bangor Man Faces Up to 20 Years for Role in Penobscot and Aroostook County Drug Trafficking
There have been 31 outbreaks investigated this flu season.
Influenza rates rise sharply in Maine
Bobby Nightingale
Bobby Nightingale sentenced to two life sentences
UMFK WOMEN'S BB
UMFK WOMEN'S BB PROFILE