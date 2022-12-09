I-95 Reopen Following Crash

SOUTHERN AROOSTOOK, Maine (WAGM) -

A portion of I-95 was shutdown Friday morning was Troopers from Maine State Police Troop F were on the scene of a crash at Mile Marker 294 Northbound.

The interstate was shut down intermittently while crews worked to clear the crash site. According to a post made by the Maine State Police facebook page, the crash scene has been cleared and both lanes of I-95 have been reopened. WAGM will continue to follow this incident and provide updates as they become available.

