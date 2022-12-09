Plenty of Sunshine to End the Work Week, with Cooler Temperatures Expected This Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. Today ended up being more of a transition day across the county, especially after the rain that we saw yesterday. Rainfall reports coming in today show most spots through the central part of the county received over an inch and a half of rainfall. We ended up with multiple rounds of heavier downpours working through the region, resulting in higher-than-expected rainfall totals for many parts of the county. Places further north and west saw lighter amounts, especially along the St. John Valley where rainfall totals ended up closer to an inch.

Rainfall Totals (Tuesday-Wednesday) (WAGM-TV)

Rainfall Totals (Tuesday-Wednesday) (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows another weak cold front working through the region today. While this didn’t have enough energy with it to spark off any rain or snow showers, it is allowing winds to shift into the northwest, as cooler and drier air begins to work into the region. This will set us up with a wonderful day tomorrow with plenty of sunshine, before a bit of cloud cover tries to work in for the first part of Saturday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going through the rest of the overnight hours, skies are expected to continue to clear out. This will set us up for a great start to the day tomorrow with plenty of sunshine. The one downside to have clear skies at night during this time of year is that temperatures will be quick to drop off thanks to radiational cooling. Northwesterly winds also work to bring cold air back into the region, and this time cold air looks to last through the weekend. Low temperatures tonight look to fall back into the mid-teens and lower to mid-20s depending on where you are. Northwesterly winds remain gusty through the overnight hours, working to keep colder air working into the region. Temperatures are expected to be right around average for this time of year. Friday brings with it plenty of sunshine throughout the day as high pressure is close enough to provide the nice weather. That continues into the afternoon, before a stationary front begins to slowly push back west, resulting in increased cloud cover through the overnight hours and into early Saturday morning. While some of the computer models are showing mostly cloudy skies over the entire county, I think that might be overdoing it a bit, so for the most part I think it will be a mix of clouds and clear skies. High temperatures tomorrow actually look to be very seasonable for this time of year. High temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Keep in mind caribou’s average high temperature for this time of year is 30 degrees, so we’ll be very close to that by tomorrow afternoon. It won’t feel like it though to most stepping outside. Winds out of the north are expected to remain gusty through the day, continuing to add a chillier feel to the air.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.