A Sunny Stretch of Weather Ahead with Cooler Temperatures This Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Friday. Yesterday we started the day off under the cloud cover, but quickly broke apart from the clouds leading us to a mixture of sun and clouds. As cooler air worked into the county temperatures quickly fell back into the 30s. In fact, most of us reached our high temperatures for the day pretty early on in the day. Temperatures this morning are into the lower 20s which is not something we have seen in the past couple of days.

This morning’s weather setup shows the weak cold front that passed through the region overnight helping to bring in the cooler air with a shift in the wind direction. As high pressure continues to build in and strengthen from our North, it will provide us with plenty of sunshine through the weekend. High temperatures are only expected to peak into the lower 30s. While that is right around average for this time of year in terms of high temperatures, it won’t feel like the 30s. As winds will continue to remain gusty, it will cause temperatures to feel cooler. Timing things out for you for the rest of today, the sunshine will continue right through lunch time. It’s not until the evening hours where there will be the potential for clouds to develop associated with a stationary front off to our east. I think the best chance for clouds to develop will be in points south and even then those clouds will break apart pretty quickly as high pressure remains overhead. Overnight lows will wind up falling back closer to the single digits because of skies remaining clear. Winds will also remain gusty out of the north causing our feels like temperatures to fall below the single digits.

By the time we get into the daytime tomorrow, high temperatures will once again be cool, but they will struggle to make it into the mid 20s. By this time winds will have subsided and remaining fairly calm. Sunshine will once again build in as soon as the sun rises and that will be the case for the second half of the weekend as well. Sunday’s high temperatures will barely make it into the lower 20s. Looking ahead to the next couple of days, cool air will continue and clouds will increase by mid work week. That will bring our next chance for scattered snow showers.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend!

