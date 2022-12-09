Van Buren Man indicted for 'Creating a Police Standoff'

Van Buren man caused a near 24-hour standoff with police
Van Buren man caused a near 24-hour standoff with police
By WAGM News
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A Van Buren Man has Been indicted for a police standoff he allegedly caused earlier this year

On October 25th, 35-Year-Old Corey Vick of Van Buren allegedly assaulted two individuals before barricading himself inside of a home while claiming to be armed with a dangerous weapon. The standoff lasted for nearly 24 hours before the Maine State police Tactical Team made entry into Vick’s residence and took him into custody. Vick is facing 9 charges including : 2 counts of assault, recless conduct with a dangerous weapon, criminal threatening, two counts of aggravated criminal mischief, creating a police standoff, and refusing to submit to an arrest. A trial date has not yet been set.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby Nightingale
Bobby Nightingale sentenced to two life sentences
Court Generic
Former Bangor Man Faces Up to 20 Years for Role in Penobscot and Aroostook County Drug Trafficking
Maine State House
Emergency Heating Assistance Bill Fails in Maine Senate
robert craig
Florida man Charged in Presque Isle Murder dies in state prison
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

.
List of Grand Jury Indictments
.
I-95 Reopen Following Crash
Court Generic
Former Bangor Man Faces Up to 20 Years for Role in Penobscot and Aroostook County Drug Trafficking
There have been 31 outbreaks investigated this flu season.
Influenza rates rise sharply in Maine