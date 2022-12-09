Van Buren Man indicted for 'Creating a Police Standoff'

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A Van Buren Man has Been indicted for a police standoff he allegedly caused earlier this year

On October 25th, 35-Year-Old Corey Vick of Van Buren allegedly assaulted two individuals before barricading himself inside of a home while claiming to be armed with a dangerous weapon. The standoff lasted for nearly 24 hours before the Maine State police Tactical Team made entry into Vick’s residence and took him into custody. Vick is facing 9 charges including : 2 counts of assault, recless conduct with a dangerous weapon, criminal threatening, two counts of aggravated criminal mischief, creating a police standoff, and refusing to submit to an arrest. A trial date has not yet been set.

