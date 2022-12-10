A busy first night of Sports Extra

By Rene Cloukey
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -It was a very busy opening night of Sports Extra. We hit 10 games this evening. Here are the highlights and the first segment.

Tonight’s winners

Girls

Wisdom 70 Easton 10

Ashland 60 Van Buren 19

SAHS 60 CAHS 33

Hodgdon 72 Madawaska 22

Boys

Easton 66 Wisdom 38

SAHS 68 CAHS 27

Van Buren 44 Ashland 34

Hodgdon 83 Madawaska 57

Fort Kent 60 Fort Fairfield 47

Hockey

Camden HIlls 5 Presque Isle 4.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

