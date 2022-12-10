A busy first night of Sports Extra
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -It was a very busy opening night of Sports Extra. We hit 10 games this evening. Here are the highlights and the first segment.
Tonight’s winners
Girls
Wisdom 70 Easton 10
Ashland 60 Van Buren 19
SAHS 60 CAHS 33
Hodgdon 72 Madawaska 22
Boys
Easton 66 Wisdom 38
SAHS 68 CAHS 27
Van Buren 44 Ashland 34
Hodgdon 83 Madawaska 57
Fort Kent 60 Fort Fairfield 47
Hockey
Camden HIlls 5 Presque Isle 4.
