A look at the statistics on vehicle accidents in Madawaska

MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) - We bring you another story from our friends at WOWL in Madawaska. WOWL Reporter Thayne Leyrer and WOWL camera man Alexander Dretchen, spoke with the school resource officer to learn more about the main causes of vehicle accidents in the area.

W.O.W.L Channel Sixteen caught up with Lieutenant Jamie Pelletier to talk about recent car accidents trends in the area

After we caught up with him we asked him if he had noticed a pattern of driver inattention over the years

Lt. Pelletier says, “No it’s pretty consistent over the past years, the cause of accidents and the amount of accidents is about the same.”

He then brought in some statistics about recent car accident trend in the area

“So I have some statistics that I looked at here before coming up to talk to you guys. And it seems like the more prevalent things that are happening here its contributed to age and driver inattention, so the age of drivers seems to be mostly male between the ages of 55 and 80, and then the cause of accidents are primarily driver inattention, and that’s not to say that its distracted because we know there’s a huge problem with people playing on their phones and with that distracted driving, as far as cause of accidents we can’t really say that’s the cause of it.” he says.

And where do most car accidents happen? Well he has the answer for that one too.

“Most accidents happen in a 25 mph zone or in a parking lot. There were a few accidents that happened in the 45 zone.” according to Lt. Pelletier.

There were three more accident that he went into depth and explained

“There were three crashes that involved personal injury and one of the them was a motorcycle and we spoke about the fatal that was contributed to speed and there was another crash that occurred to and that was due to another one that I just explained to you but there was another that was due to a medical event.” he says.

