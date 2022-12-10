PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. You may have noticed some changes here on our website and our weather app, and with that comes some exciting news! We’re excited to introduce our new 24/7 Online Weather Channel! The NewsSource 8 24/7 Weather Channel features the latest local weather information and video forecast, as well as local and national news headlines throughout the hour. This new channel is FREE to watch, and can be found on our website, the WAGM Weather App, and WAGM Channel on Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Now that we have some quiet weather, I wanted to take a moment to look back at the month of November. If you remember the beginning of the month was far different from the end of the month. We started with temperatures well above average, including 70-degree days for the first weekend. From there temperatures only cooled off through the middle of the month, with things feeling more like winter versus fall. That continued to be the case through the end of the month, with a couple of above average days scattered in between.

This evening’s weather setup shows high pressure sitting off to our north and west this evening. The placement of this high is resulting in northerly winds through the day today but will also continue into the first part of the weekend. This will work to bring colder temperatures into the region from Canada, as well as add a cooler feel to the air throughout the day. This will be more noticeable Saturday, as things look to improve by the time we get to Sunday.

Low temperatures are expected to fall back into the upper single digits and lower teens for most spots. Northerly winds remain gusty through the overnight hours, keeping cold temperatures and wind chills in place going into tomorrow. High pressure continues to be close enough to us through the weekend to provide mostly sunny skies to the county both tomorrow and into the day Sunday. While high pressure won’t be directly over us until Sunday, it will be close enough Saturday to provide another wonderful day as well as more wind. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to climb up into the lower to mid-20s across the county. Northerly winds will once again be gusty during the day tomorrow, resulting in wind chills and feels like temperatures 10 plus degrees cooler than actual air temperatures.

