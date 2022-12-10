Tractor Trailer Truck Crashes While Avoiding Moose on I-95 in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Maine (WAGM) - A tractor trailer truck crashed on I-95 Thursday night in Ludlow after trying to avoid a moose. According to the Maine State Police, at 10:05 PM Thursday evening 42-year-old Dmitrii Vasilev was traveling north on I-95 when he swerved to avoid a moose and left the roadway. Vasilev travelled into the median and struck several trees. Vasilev wasn’t injured in the crash, but the truck sustained significant damage. I-95 was closed and then reduced to one lane for several hours as the truck and trailer were removed from the scene. The interstate has since been re-opened.

