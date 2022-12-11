Aroostook Community Matters: County Cares

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - People helping people is a common theme in Aroostook County.The County Cares organization is one group looking to make an impact. On this week’s Aroostook Community Matters Isaac Potter finds out more about the organization

County Cares is a non-profit organization that was founded by co-owners Paul Howlett, Cory Tilley, and Fred Getchell as a way of wanting to come together and to help serve the needs of people in Aroostook County.

Fred Getchell: “If you remember back in the day when the farmers would all get together, and one farmer would struggle. Instead of everybody getting ahead they would all get together and help that one individual, that one family, that seemed to have went away. So we kinda wanted in the back of our heads to bring that back to Aroostook County, not just with farming, but anything in general. If you are a person out there and you are struggling, we just want to help.”

County Cares started with a partnership with Freedom Church, and really started to grow throughout COVID to make sure the community had their needs met like making sure the community had food, clothes, supplies, and more. Cory Tilley says that the organization holds a few events throughout the year, and they hope to add more in the future.

Cory Tilley: “We make sure to do a back to school every year, we make sure to do a thanksgiving dinner every year, we do a spring event every year, kind of welcoming spring. There is no real set, it’s all about what we can do. Our goal has been, and it is kind of getting back now that we are out of the covid umbrella I think a little bit. Now we are looking, we use to do monthly meals for the community just come, play, sing, play games with us, and we are trying to get back to that a little bit.”

Howlett says that the part that makes County Cares special is watching people help people.

Paul Howlett: “I have been involved in helping people for a very long time, and felt like we were the only ones at times. And to see people that say you know what I am willing to help whatever capacity it looks like. It’s very special to me, and then to see the community come alive and to see joy again.”

If you are interested in helping County Cares or wanting to learn more about their organization. You can contact their Facebook page at County Cares, or give them a call at 207-760-7491. Isaac Potter, News Source 8

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.