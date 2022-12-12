Fatal Crash in Sherman

SHERMAN, Maine (WAGM) -

On Sunday, December 11, 2022, at approximately 3:32 pm, the Maine State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 northbound at mile marker 263 in the town of Sherman.

Preliminary investigation indicates 59-year-old Maria Dubois of Portland was driving a 2020 blue Toyota Corolla when she went off the road at a high rate of speed and into the woods where she became trapped inside her vehicle.

With the combined efforts of multiple agencies, Dubois was pulled from the vehicle and flown via Lifeflight to Northern Light Medical Center in Bangor where she succumbed to her injuries.

Initial investigation indicates fatigue or a possible medical event was the cause of the crash.

Assisting State Police were the Sherman and East Millinocket Fire Departments.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.