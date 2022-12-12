Fort Fairfield Holiday Fest

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) - Cold temperatures didn’t stop the community from gathering on the streets of Fort Fairfield to celebrate the holiday season.

Cars and people lined the main street in Fort Fairfield as the towns first light parade went through with more than 30 entries. Following the parade, which had beautiful lights, pageant queens and colorful characters, a tree lighting ceremony was held. Then everyone headed into the Fort Fairfield Community Center for hot chocolate, cookies, live music and Santa Claus! While the town always plays host to Santa, the light parade and tree lightings were new additions meant to help foster community spirit and encourage those who are struggling.

Matthew Cummings, the Chief of Police for Fort Fairfield says, “This time of year, the costs for everything are high. People are struggling and I wanted to do something that would bring some joy into peoples lives and bring the community spirit back to Fort Fairfield.”

Janet Giberson a member of Quality of Place Fort Fairfield says, “It’s very important for our town and for us because it brings everybody to Fort Fairfield. It brings everybody smiles to their face and it shows what we really are about. We’re about community, kids, family. That’s what we’re about.”

Edith Helstrom, also a member Quality of Place Fort Fairfield adds, “It’s shows what our groups about.”

The Quality of Place Council for Fort Fairfield decorated the tree that was lit and the North Pole experience. Plus donated 200 dollars that will be used as the grand prize for the winner of the Light Parade. Everything was free and Cummings says he hopes this will become an annual event.

