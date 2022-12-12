Golden Corral employees surprised by generous tipper

The Golden Corral staff in Tennessee each received $100 from an anonymous customer. (WVLT)
By Richard Mason and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – Dozens of employees at a Golden Corral in Tennessee received a special “thank you” last week.

An anonymous customer left a tip of more than $6,700 to share among the employees at the restaurant.

The manager accepted the large tip and later gave an envelope with the money to each worker during an impromptu staff meeting.

All employees, including management, received $100.

“That’s just so special that there are people out there that still appreciate you like that,” server Melnee Clayton said of the generous tip.

Bakery manager Johnny Smith plans to keep the giving spirit going by paying it forward.

“I’ll spend it on somebody else, you know, to make their Christmas better than it would’ve been,” Smith said.

“Whoever you are out there, thank you, and we wish you many blessings,” Clayton added.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police
Multiple people die in fiery crash in Castine
Ludwig Aghren's Chessboxing event is taking place on December 11th.
Ludwig brings Chessboxing to the world of content creation with the Mogul Chessboxing Championship
.
I-95 Reopen Following Crash
Aroostook Community Matters: County Cares
Aroostook Community Matters: County Cares
Madawaska Accidents WOWL
A look at the statistics on vehicle accidents in Madawaska

Latest News

Fort Fairfield Holiday Fest
Fort Fairfield Holiday Fest
Fort Fairfield Holiday Fest
Fort Fairfield Holiday Fest
Victorian Christmas Vera Estey House
Victorian Christmas at the Vera Estey House
Anti-tank hedgehogs against the background of an apartment house damaged in the Russian...
Ukraine PM urges air defenses to counter Russia attacks
Victorian Christmas Vera Estey House
Vera Estey House Victorian Christmas