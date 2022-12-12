Holiday Fest a Success in Fort Fairfield

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The weather outside was frightful Sunday, but the community spirit was delightful in Fort Fairfield for the towns first Holiday Fest.

The holiday fest kicked off with a light parade down Main Street in Fort Fairfield with more than 30 entries. A tree lighting followed at the Fort Fairfield Community Center, then people were invited to partake in hot chocolate and cookies, listen to live music and meet Santa Claus! This is the first year the Holiday Fest has taken place, but organizers say they hope it becomes an annual tradition.

Edith Helstrom a Member Quality of Place Council in Fort Fairfield says, “This brings our community together. We need a little oomph right now and a little holiday cheer and I think it’s something good for the kids too.”

Matthew Cummings, Fort Fairfield’s Police Chief says, “We have numerous people that have turned up to donate hot chocolate, donate baked goods, everything is free, it’s just a great time for everybody to get together and post Covid do some socialization and hopefully bring some holiday joy to their world.”

Janet Giberson a Member Quality of Place Council in Fort Fairfield adds, “We hope everybody had a great time and maybe this will be a yearly tradition. I think it went very, very well, excellent crowd, excellent. Lots of happy faces.”

The Quality of Place Council for Fort Fairfield decorated the tree that was lit and the North Pole experience. Plus donated 200 dollars that will be used as the grand prize for the winner of the Light Parade. Everything at the event was free.

