More than 800 people ride the Wintergreen Express

Dec. 12, 2022
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - More than 800 children and parents boarded the Wintergreen Express to visit the North Pole over the weekend.

After riding one of two trolley’s taking them to the North Pole, families were escorted to the North Pole where they were able to explore and take pictures before heading in to decorate cookies, drink hot chocolate and visit with the big man himself, Santa Claus! The Wintergreen Express event has been taking place since 2012 and has grown over the years, according to events coordinator for Wintergreen Gretchen Violette. She says it’s an event that brings everyone together.

Gretchen Violette the events Coordinator for Wintergreen says, “We had one group that there were over 20 family members that got together and they look forward to it every year because they know that this is one of those times that it’s a special event that they kind of just buy tickets and all of the work is done for them and that’s really nice, that you can have family time and not have hours of clean up and planning. It’s just a good time for them. Relaxing.”

The Wintergreen Express was held over two days, Friday and Saturday. Violette adds this event wouldn’t be possible without the help of many volunteers and sponsors.

