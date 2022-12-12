Red Cross needs blood donations.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - During the holiday season, there is a focus on giving...but sometimes that gift is more than a present under the tree, it’s the gift of life. The Red Cross says they need life giving blood donations for several reasons, including the severe flu season.

Tom Hinman, the Account Manager for the Northern & Eastern Maine Red Cross, says “Donors are very distracted. So, we’re going to have a high demand, but a softer supply.” He says the demand will for blood donations will be high, especially, for the next three months. So, the Red Cross is trying to be proactive and collect as much blood as possible.

According to Hinman, “The other thing you throw in in New England is, you always have to throw in the unpredictability of winter snow storms. So, with that being the case, it’s always one of our most challenging times of the year. So, if people are healthy and they are eligible, we really need them to consider making an extra effort to show up and donate.”

Hinman says every day, the Red Cross needs to collect about 14,000 units of blood, but he says, over the years, Aroostook County people have come through.

Hinman says, “To be able to be in a place where three years later, we’re celebrating the collection of 4146 units over the three years, during the largest pandemics that this countries ever seen, it’s just remarkable what the folks from the County have done.”

Hinman says there is nothing like hearing the thanks from those who receive the donations as well as what it means to those who have donated over the years.

Hinman adds, “The very first time I made a call on a client, I walked in and I introduced myself and she listened to my opening speel and then she stopped me and very patiently said, you don’t have to go any further, when my dad passed away, the one thing he requested was that he be buried with his 32 gallon pin on his suit. That’s what it meant to him. Pretty remarkable.”

Once the blood is collected at the collection site in the County, it is then transported to Dedham Massachusettes to be processed, tested and inventoried. It is then distributed throughout New England. Hinman says, right now, about 3% of the population donates blood, but 38% of the population COULD donate. So, Hinman hopes more will come out and share the gift of life with their family and friends this holiday season.

And there are some opportunities this week to donate blood. Tuesday in Presque Isle, Wednesday at the KC Hall in Fort Kent, Thursday at the Caribou Inn and Convention Center and Friday at the Shiretown Inn & Suites in Houlton. The Presque Isle blood drive has been moved, it will no longer be at the Presque Isle Rec Department, but will now be at the Northern Maine Readiness Center at 6 Edgemont Drive. Hinman says the blood drive was moved because they have outgrown that location.

Hinman says, “It’s a beautiful facility, it’s got great parking, great access, and it’s really going to provide an opportunity for us to grow the program, not just here in Presque Isle, but in the whole County.”

Hinman adds this will allow for more people to sign up for the blood drive and donate. He does ask that if you sign up and find you are unable to make it, that you cancel and let them know so someone else can take that slot. It can all be done through the Red Cross website or app.

